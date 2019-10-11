Dodge City teen arrested after threatening to blow up school

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a possible bomb threat to Dodge City Middle School.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was in a classroom at the end of the school day Thursday when her phone rang and she answered it.

She said the male caller started using profanity so she hung up. The caller quickly called back and the girl put the phone on speaker so her teacher could listen.

During that second phone call, police say the caller claimed he was going to blow up the school.

Police investigated and say they located the caller just after 8 p.m. They arrested the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, at his Dodge City home.

He was booked on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat.

This arrest comes just two days after the arrest of a 14-year-old high school boy. Police say, in that case, the student made a threat to shoot up the high school, even mentioning the different weapons he could use.

The Dodge City Police Department says it has made seven arrests this school year alone for threats of school violence.

In a post on its Facebook page, the DCPD said: