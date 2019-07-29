Dodge City woman pleads guilty for false tax returns

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Dodge City tax preparer pleaded guilty today to filing false income tax returns, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Maria Garcia, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of preparing tax returns containing false statements. She admitted to preparing a number of tax returns for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 that contained false statements.

The clients involved received funds in excess of what they were owed, creating a loss to the IRS of over $101,700.

According to her plea agreement, Garcia must pay the full amount in restitution and will not be able to work as a tax preparer anymore.

She will face up to three years in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000. Her sentencing is set for October 15.