Four-year-old in hospital after dog attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A little girl was taken to a hospital after being bitten by a dog at the Timberlee Apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The four-year-old girl was bit on both cheeks of her face by a pit-bull dog just before 1:00 p.m.

TPD said she was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

TPD is investigating the incident and has been in contact with the owner. The dog is currently in Animal Control custody.

Below, the dog can be seen after the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

