TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mid America Pet Food is recalling three lots of dog food due to possible salmonella contamination.

On Oct. 30, Mid America Pet Food announced it is voluntarily recalling Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula sold nationwide after a random sampling tested positive for Salmonella, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Handling products contaminated with salmonella can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In rare cases, salmonella can result in arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms, according to the FDA.

Pets infected with salmonella may act lethargic, have diarrhea, fever or vomiting. Infected pets can carry salmonella to other pets or humans. If your pet has been infected the FDA recommends contacting a veterinarian.

Product Lot Number Bag Size Victor Super Premium Dog Food,

Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula



1000016890

5-pound bag

1000016891

15-pound bag

1000016892

40-pound bag



The FDA recommends destroying the food so children, pets and wildlife can’t access it. You should sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers, according to the FDA.

For additional information, call 1-888-428-7544 or email info@mapf.com from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.