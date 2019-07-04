Dog caught after hospitalizing woman in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews caught a dog Thursday afternoon after it attacked and hospitalized an elderly woman and her chihuahua south of downtown Topeka.

Dog attacks woman and another dog at 600 block of SW 14th street Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed the attack was reported around 12:15 p.m. near the 600 block of Southwest 14th Street. The woman suffered bites on her arm, and her chihuahua suffered bites on its leg.

Topeka firefighters and police came to the scene, where the German shepherd was still on the loose. They located it around 12:40 p.m. Officers at the scene said fireworks scared it and it ran off, then attacked the woman.

An ambulance crew on scene treated her and her chihuahua’s injuries then took her to the hospital.