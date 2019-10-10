Dog recovering after being shot by TPD officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A dog is recovering after it was shot by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near SE 10th and Locust Street.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male witness who had an unleashed dog with him.

The dog began to charge at officers, and after giving multiple commands to stop the charging dog failed, one officer shot the dog in the rear.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment by Topeka Police Animal Control Officers.

The suspect in the original domestic incident was identified as John B. Bowman III, 18, and was taken into custody at SW 10th and Lawrence Street.

Bowman is being booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on domestic battery and criminal damage charges.