GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A dog rescued by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has become a national narcotics detector dog.

According to the GCSO, Nova was dumped near I-70, and in 2018 she became a K-9 partner to Captain Justin Stopper.

“Nova indicates to her handler, Capt. Stopper, she has found something” (Courtesy: Geary County Sheriff’s Office)

“It’s not all work. Nova is rewarded with her most favorite toy of all — a Kong.” (Courtesy: Geary County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, Sept. 22, she became certified through the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) for meth, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. She also gained certification for articles, such as clothing.

“The NNDDA is a professional, nonprofit organization dedicated to the utilization and proficiency of police service, utility, or scent detection dogs for the benefit of Law Enforcement,” said the GCSO in a Facebook post. “It started in 1978 in Texas, with 12 K-9 handlers from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi and has now grown to represent more than 2,500 members and 28 states throughout the United States, as well as members in Mexico and Canada.”

The GCSO says in addition to Nova’s scent work, she is great with adults and kids and serves the sheriff’s office as an ambassador.

“Nova … has proven herself time and time again as a valuable asset to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office,” the GCSO said in the Facebook post.