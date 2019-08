A dog was rescued from a house fire in Topeka Wednesday morning.

TFD responded to a fire at 8014 SW 28th Ct. just before noon, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but they found a dog inside and rescued it without incident.

The fire was accidental and was caused by a burning candle, according to the fire investigators.

It caused about $15,000 in damages.