Dog shot after attacking Topeka police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka police officer fatally shot a dog after it attacked him Sunday evening.

The attack on the officer came just an hour after a pit bill attacked a 10-year-old girl the same night. Topeka police said they were responding to a domestic disturbance call at 2406 SE Michigan Ave when a dog came out and charged an officer.

After biting the officer, the dog charged the officer again and he shot it multiple times, killing the dog. TPD reports the officer was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police are still investigating the original domestic disturbance call, and how the dog got out.