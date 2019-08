TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local pool was full Monday night as guests tried to cool off a bit, but they weren’t your typical swimmers. Dogs got to take a dip at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center to close out the summer season.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec puts the two-day event on. It’s not just for fun. It also served as a fundraiser for the Second Chance Animal Refuge Society in Topeka.

On Tuesday night the event is at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center from 6:00 – 8:00.