Dog that bit two Topeka children caught

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police found the dog they say attacked two Topeka children.

The dog is currently being quarantined at the city’s veterinarian office after being positively identified by several subjects.

The attack happened on Monday afternoon at Chesney Park.

Seven-year-old Alexander Rodriguez was playing with his friends at the park when an unleashed dog attacked him.

“It ran at me, dropped me down, and then bit me in the face,” Rodriguez said.

He showed KSNT’s Kelly Saberi where it happened, returning to the park for the first time since the incident.

He said a man and woman with the dog were at a gazebo when it happened.

Witnesses said the dog knocked Alexander into the air and flipped 360 degrees before the dog bit his face.

The same dog bit another boy on his bottom, then his mother ran after the dog.

The woman who is believed to be the dog’s owner kicked the boy’s mother in the face then ran.

Alexander’s mother said she wants to press charges against the owner.

TPD is still attempting to identify and locate the owner of the dog. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.