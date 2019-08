TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A dog treat company issued a recall for one of their dog treats due to a risk of salmonella.

Dog Goods U.S.A issued a recall for its Chef Tody pig ear treats due to a potential risk of salmonella.

According to the FDA, the pig ears were distributed nationwide.

The company said so far no one has reported their dog getting sick from the treats.

The recall was included in an ongoing investigation by the FDA and CDC in a multi-state salmonella outbreak tied to pig ears.