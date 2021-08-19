Douglas County issues health order for ages 2 to 11, wear a mask

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – The Douglas County Commission voted to put in place a health order just for children 2-11 during the Wednesday night meeting. The mandate goes into effect immediately.

The mandate reads, “As of August 19, there is a public health order in Douglas County requiring youth ages 2 to 11 to wear a face-covering while inside public spaces. ”

Public spaces include restaurants, grocery and retail stores, libraries, schools and public events/activities.

While there is no health order for those younger than two or older than 11, the county is strongly encouraging others to wear masks as well.

