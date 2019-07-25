Douglas, Riley Co., 7 others added to disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President Donald Trump approved Governor Laura Kelly’s request to add nine Kansas counties to the FEMA Disaster Declaration DR-4449 from April.

Gov. Kelly requested Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on April 28, 2019, and going through July 12, 2019.

The counties added today were Bourbon, Comanche, Crawford, Dickinson, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Gray, and Riley.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

The nine added today joined the 53 other Kansas counties already listed on the declaration. Those include: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Cowley, Doniphan, Elk, Ellsworth, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Kingman, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rush, Russell, Saline, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Washington, Wilson, and Woodson.