Downton Abbey Castle offers rare Airbnb stay to guests for one night only

To honor the release of the Downton Abbey movie, Highclere Castle is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity on November 26.

The estate gained international fame when it appeared in the series and it’s now headed to the big screen. The current residents, Lord and Lady Carnarvon, are opening up their home to two guests on Airbnb for the first time ever.

For one night only, two guests will be given the royal treatment and will even be allowed to spend the night in a private room in the castle.

The stay features a traditional dinner in the state dining room and a private tour of the grounds.

The listing said the guests are cordially invited to immerse themselves in life at Highclere Castle and will be treated like royalty during their stay.

While the price is actually affordable, under $200, you will need more than money to make this dream a reality.

You will have to be quick to secure the reservation once it opens on October 1 at 12:00 p.m. BST, as it is first come first serve.

The Airbnb listing states that “This listing will be very popular, so to book you must have a verified Airbnb profile, positive reviews, and be passionate about Downton Abbey. Please also identify your guest when requesting to book.”

