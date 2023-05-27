The downtown Topeka post office has closed its doors affective immediately. Earlier this morning office employees were informed of the buildings closure and were told to send out letters to every affected residents mailbox.

The letter stated that the building is being “suspended” due to remodeling being done by the new landlord and due to asbestos being found in surveys. The new landlord tells 27 News he knew nothing about the post offices plan to close.

The letter also stated that P.O. boxes will be transferred to the location on 14th and Gage.

The office and landlord recently reached a 10 year lease in March, but the office closed just two months into the contract.

We’ve reached out to USPS for updates, but no contact has been made.