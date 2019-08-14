Dozens of homeless living in Topeka ‘tent city’ asked to relocate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Railroad workers are asking dozens of homeless people to relocate from a growing ‘tent city’ under the Kansas Avenue bridge, police confirmed Wednesday.

Police said the railroad is asking about half of the around 100 campers, who are living on private railroad property, to move.

Barry Feaker, director of Topeka’s homeless shelter, recently said the homeless camp has grown in the last few years. But, he would not comment about the railroad’s efforts to disband part of the camp.

Topeka police said there are no immediate plans to remove the campers.

The situation comes a year after the city started discussing a ban on camping on public property and possibly creating a designated camping spot for homeless people to stay.