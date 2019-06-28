Driver arrested going 100 mph with toddler in her car

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Emergency_1558715290634.png.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was stopped in Wichita going more than 100 mph with a 2-year-old in her car has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said in a tweet that the traffic stop happened Wednesday on the heavily traveled Kellogg Drive in the western part of the city.

KAKE-TV reports that the 28-year-old remained jailed Thursday morning in the Sedgwick County Jail. Police say she also is suspected of speeding, reckless driving and child endangerment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story