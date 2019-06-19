Driver fled scene of accident, crashes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. - A suspect fled the scene of an accident on 6th and Branner St. this afternoon and crashed 3 blocks later.

The suspect's escape from the scene came to a halt on 4th and Lake St. after they hit a fire hydrant.

The description of the driver is currently unknown, according to Topeka Police Department. There were no injuries reported for either accident.

This is an active investigation. KSNT will update as we receive more information.