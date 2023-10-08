MELVERN (KSNT) – A driver has died following a rollover crash in Osage County.

According to a release from Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, just before 2 p.m. Sunday the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the crash in the 32400 block of South Shawnee Heights Road, near Melvern.

Investigators say a pickup truck was heading southbound on Shawnee Heights Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, who was the only person in vehicle, died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released, pending family notifications.

The crash is under investigation.