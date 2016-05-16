Driver who hit two women pleads guilty to driving under the influence

Editor’s Note: This article was updated in January 2020 to reflect the newest information in the case.

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The driver of a truck that police said hit and injured two women in 2016 was sentenced to two days in jail in October 2017, according to court records.

Police said they arrested Dean Lackey after he hit two women crossing Topeka Boulevard where it intersects with 32nd Terrace. The accident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on May 15, 2016.

Charges of aggravated battery, transporting an open container and driving while suspended were dismissed. Police initially arrested Lackey for possession of a firearm while under the influence, but prosecutors never charged him with that.

Police said the women’s injuries were “life-threatening.”