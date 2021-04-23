Driver who died after car flipped in creek identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

default

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 34-year-old man from Colorado has been identified as the driver who was killed in a deadly single-vehicle accident Thursday morning west of Topeka.

James B. Carney of Colorado was killed when the car he was driving on I-70 went off the road and flipped. The car landed upside down in Mission Creek off of I-70 near the Valencia Road exit.

Kansas State Highway Patrol Troop B confirmed on social media they are investigating the deadly crash.

A KHP lieutenant could not confirm if the crash was caused by medical issues, but the Shawnee County Coroner is looking into the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories