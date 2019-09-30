Driver with Shawnee County warrant accused of killing teen near Kansas City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A teenager is dead after a chase involving someone with a Shawnee County warrant, according to the NBC affiliate in Kansas City.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. today on Interstate 70 near Kansas City.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a possible registration violation when the driver began the pursuit.

KSHB reported that the chase was going westbound on I-70 when the driver made a U-turn near the toll plaza and began driving eastbound in the westbound lane.

Police said the suspect then hit and killed a 19-year-old who was driving another car. The teen was from Illinois.

They were able to arrest the wrong-way driver after the suspect attempted to run after the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories