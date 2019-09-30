Driver with Shawnee County warrant accused of killing teen near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A teenager is dead after a chase involving someone with a Shawnee County warrant, according to the NBC affiliate in Kansas City.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. today on Interstate 70 near Kansas City.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a possible registration violation when the driver began the pursuit.

KSHB reported that the chase was going westbound on I-70 when the driver made a U-turn near the toll plaza and began driving eastbound in the westbound lane.

Police said the suspect then hit and killed a 19-year-old who was driving another car. The teen was from Illinois.

They were able to arrest the wrong-way driver after the suspect attempted to run after the crash.