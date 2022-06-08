LEAWOOD, Kan. — The overnight storm system caused a massive mess around the northern area of Leawood.

Downed trees, limbs and power lines from the storm forced Leawood police to close West 95th Street between Mission Road and Lee Boulevard. Several other side streets in that area are also closed because of storm damage.

Drone video shows what West 95th Street looked like near Belinder Road earlier this morning. Zach Kurth shared the video he shot showing damaged power poles, lines, and trees.

City crews are working with local utility crews Wednesday to clear the street and fix the power issues.

Leawood city leaders warn the volume of debris that needs to be moved from 95th Street will be closed all day and may not reopen in time for the evening rush hour.

Drivers who normally use 95th Street are asked to use either 83rd Street or 103rd Street instead.

People living in that area of Leawood are reminded to be cautious while outside because there are power lines that have not yet been repaired.