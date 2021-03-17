DUI case against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop not closed, blood samples taken

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Although a judge released Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop from custody Tuesday morning during his first hearing, citing no probable cause just hours after law enforcement arrested him on DUI charges, the case is not closed.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Candice Breshears a blood sample was taken from Suellentrop and that sample was submitted to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Forensic Science Center for analysis.

Breshears told KSNT News that once all the evidence and reports are completed they will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. The DA will make a determination whether Suellentrop will be charged with any crimes.

Suellentrop was driving a white SUV and going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-70 around 12:45 a.m Tuesday morning. After what KHP called “a short pursuit,” authorities arrested Suellentrop just before 4 a.m. on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing law enforcement.

Suellentrop was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving by drugs and/or alcohol in violation of K.S.A. 8-1567.

“The case was not dismissed because the District Attorney’s Office has not yet reviewed the case and made a decision on whether to file formal charges. The Court simply determined that the Senator should be released from custody. Once the investigation is complete, we will submit all reports, video and other evidence to the Shawnee County DA’s office for a charging decision.” Lieutenant Candice Breshears, Public Information Officer, Kansas Highway Patrol

Audio from the Shawnee County Dispatch Center was released to KSNT News Tuesday afternoon.

Callers initially reported seeing a white SUV driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-470 starting near Wanamaker Road and minutes later on I-70 around 12:45 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the driver of the SUV as Republican Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop.

Suellentrop is a 68-year-old business owner who served in the Kansas House for seven years before being elected to the Senate in 2016. He won re-election last year, and fellow GOP senators chose him as the chamber’s No. 2 leader in December.