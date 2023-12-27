TOPEKA (KSNT) – Provider Services Manager Michelle Gilbert has been training, guiding and supporting children through Child Care Aware in eastern Kansas.

“I knew that I wanted to go into education from the time I was in elementary school. I know that not everybody knows their life’s vocation that early, but I had a couple of really great teachers,” Gilbert said. “I loved the way that they supported children, and I just felt like that was something that I wanted to do.”

Gilbert met her husband as kids while attending summer camp. The two started a long-distance relationship while in high school.

“We met in the middle of Burlington at Sonic stall number five and we had lots of dates at Sonic.”

“He stayed in Kansas for college, and I went to Oklahoma for college, but after graduation,” Gilbert said. “The call to come back to Kansas was pretty strong, so I moved to Topeka to be where Chad was.”

After Gilbert’s move, she got a job teaching preschool at the nonprofit “Let’s Help”. Later she went to work as a teacher and center director for “TDC Learning Centers”.

Gilbert is now in her 17th year with Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. Gilbert acknowledged former Child Care Aware Executive Director Reva Wywadis for being a mentor to her.

Gilbert had a rude awakening when she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer.

“I was diagnosed with Endometrial Cancer.” I feel like I have had the best medical teams,” Gilbert said. “I’ve had great people advocating for me, and helping me get on a good path.”

Gilbert was told doctors needed to remove her lymph nodes. After the lymph nodes were removed she developed an incurable condition called lymphedema.

“I have made it my mission to raise awareness about lymphedema because not a lot of people know what it is and how debilitating it can be,” Gilbert said. “I have it bilaterally in both legs, so I wear pomps at night to keep things flowing.”

For Gilbert’s contribution to many childcare agencies in the Greater Topeka area, she has been selected as KSNT News’ “Everything Woman”.

“I love what I get to do,” Gilbert said. “I work with the best people. We’re like a family here, and I feel like they are just genuinely some of the kindest, most sincere, wonderful people. I don’t have plans to leave here any time soon.”

