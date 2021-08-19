Fire prompts emergency response near Country Club Motel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents are being asked to avoid the area near the Country Club Motel at 3732 SW Topeka Blvd.

Shawnee County dispatch confirmed units are on the way to the area. Firefighters will have hoses in the roadway and motorists are encouraged to stay away.

A 2016 blaze that occurred at the motel following a shootout between federal agents and a suspect caused an estimated $350,000 in damage

The 2016 fire broke out in the gunman’s room during the exchange of gunfire. Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin says the damaged building housed 20 motel rooms.

This is a developing story.