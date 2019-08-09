Early morning fire destroys Jefferson County garage

Oskaloosa, Kan. (KSNT) – A garage is a total loss after an early morning fire in Jefferson County.

Jefferson county deputies and various firefighters responded to the fire just after 12:30 Friday morning in Oskaloosa. No one was injured. Officials tell us the shop was vacant when the call came in. Reports indicate the owner was working in the garage less than two hours before the fire started. A boat just outside the garage was also heavily damaged. No cause or damage estimate has been released.

Garage fire in Oskaloosa

