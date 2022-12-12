TECUMSEH (KSNT)– Crews are on the scene as of 3:30 a.m. at an early morning fire in Tecumseh.

The fire happened near the corner of NE Kreipe and NE Shadden at 7240 SE 2nd street. The call for the fire came in around 11:15 p.m. last night.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire. According to Shawnee Heights Fire Chief Rick Deibert, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the other is still unaccounted for at this time.

Shawnee Heights Fire crews are still on the scene investigating the cause of the incident.