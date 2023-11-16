TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning north of Topeka.

At 1:47 a.m., crews received reports of a fire in the 1100 block of Northwest 62nd Street, according to the Soldier Township Fire Department (STFD).

STFD, the Topeka Fire Department, Kansas Fire Marshalls and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. Kansas Gas and Evergy assisted the crews, according to the STFD.

A spokesman for the STFD said the house was thought to be vacant since July. The total cost of the damages are still undetermined.

The scene is no longer active.

