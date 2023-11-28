TOPEKA (KSNT)- One person has been transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound, according to the Topeka Police Department.

According to a press release, just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, officers were called out to the 1500 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The department said through its investigation, it was discovered the incident initially occurred in the 1900 block of SW Central Park Ave.

The incident is still under investigation.