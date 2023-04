TOPEKA (KSNT)- At approximately 12:37 a.m. on April 7, Topeka Police said they responded to reports of a person being shot in the 3500 block of SW Kerry.

According to a media release, when officers arrived on the scene they discovered a man that had suffered a gunshot wound. Reports say the man was then transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still on the scene as of 4:04 a.m.

