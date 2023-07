TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 200 block of SE Lime Street.

They received the call around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital with what officers’ called non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.