$5,000 donation buys uniforms for nearly 300 local students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recent donation to a Topeka school means new uniforms for students who need them.

Laird Noller Ford donated $5,000 to Lowman Hill Elementary to buy students uniforms.

Principal Lauren Peel said most families at the school can only afford essential items right now so the donation was much appreciated.

The uniforms will be worn by students in Lowman Hill’s college prep program, which Peel said helps students prepare for college and their future careers.

“Being a politician, or an engineer, or a teacher, or a doctor. So the uniform piece just really helps build that professionalism and that character and that confidence building skills that we want for our scholars,” Peel said.

The donation will buy uniforms for almost 300 students in the fall.