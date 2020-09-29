$80,000 grant increases online learning sources for USD 345 students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An $80,000 coronavirus grant is helping a local school district provide online learning resources for students.

The grant helped out three elemenatry school libraries and one high school library in the Seaman School District.

The money was used to expand digital and print resources, as well as coronavirus safety measures in those school libraries.

The resources include different online subscriptions that have a library of e-books and audiobooks, and research-based information.

School librarian Kim Patton said with the pandemic going on, kids can’t go into the school library for these things like normal, so they’ve had to adapt.

“Quarantining books when they come back in and then taking books to kids,” Patton said. “One of the great online things they’re learning is how to place a hold on a book so then the librarians are able to pull the books and then deliver those to the kids in their classrooms.”

Students can use the digital resources at school or at home. All they have to do is log in online, search what they want and get learning.