‘Adaptive P.E.’ making exercise accessible for every type of student

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local teacher is making physical activity accessible and fun for all of his students.

Matt Dunkin is an adaptive P.E. teacher in the USD 501 school district.

He helps modify games during gym class for nearly 70 special needs students, so that regardless of ability, everyone can play.

During social distance learning, Dunkin created the Every Kid Can Play podcast

where he has guests on to help educate the community about the importance of adaptive P.E.

“You know if they’re in a wheelchair, or if they have down syndrome, have autism, it doesn’t matter. They’re still people, they still needed to be treated equally and just like their peers, they get to play,” Dunkin said.

He added that one of his next podcast guests will be a parent of a student with disabilities.

