Capper auto detail shop providing work for people with disabilities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is a non-profit in Topeka giving people with disabilities the tools they need to be successful in the workforce.

“They have to be treated the same way as everyone else,” said Capper instructor Wilson Ingram.

The organization’s auto detail shop is teaching valuable lessons of responsibility by working on cars and interacting with customers, all while earning a paycheck.

“How to dress appropriately, how to communicate with customers, how to interact with one another,” Lacey Kinder with Capper said.

The goal is to give them the skills needed to get a job in the community.

“It makes me feel good to see them doing something that they want to do and they given a chance to do things that they like to do,” Ingram said.

It may look like a regular car wash, but for the employees who work there, it’s a way to make sure they aren’t left behind in the workforce.

“Even if it’s with a disability, we don’t want them to be held back,” Kinder said. “We want them to be as independent as possible.”

Weather permitting, the auto detail shop is open Monday through Friday each week, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. It’s located in the Adult Services Garage right next to the Capper Foundation, at 3500 SW 10th Avenue in Topeka. Enter from SW Orleans Street.

