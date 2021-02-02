Free meal sites in Topeka still open during remote learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local educators want families to know free meal sites in Topeka are still open during remote learning.

Child Nutrition Specialist Chris Wagner in the 501 District said the number of students getting those meals has gone down this year, likely because of the transition back and forth from in-person to remote learning, and winter weather.

Last month the district served 13,000 meals, but have seen those numbers drop, which Wagner said can negatively impact the district and students.

“Foodservice departments are based on reimbursable meals, there’s no money that comes from the general fund so we’re self-sufficient,” Wagner said. “So if our numbers are down that kind of effects the budget. But most important, we still want to make sure our kids are still being fed.”

