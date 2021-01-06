K-State professors’ project sends Christmas care packages to soldiers overseas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We first told you about the “Sewing for Soldiers Project” just before Christmas this year, and now we follow up.

The project was started by K-State professor Jess Martin as a way to send some homemade items to soldiers during the holidays like her cousin, Captain Kevin Frey, who is serving overseas.

Now, after hours and weeks of sewing, all of the hard work has paid off.

The hundreds of stockings, face masks, and blankets that Jess and her friends made, arrived over in Germany on Christmas morning.

The entire thing was a surprise.

Jess said her cousin and the rest of his troop were pumped to know that so many people back home were thinking about them, and to have just a little bit of normalcy during these difficult times.

