Local school district surprises family of first responders for Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local school district is giving back to first responder families in the community this holiday season.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson surprised the Jones family, who has children at Meadows Elementary, with some presents and best wishes.

Both parents are frontline workers, juggling to also teach their children at home during remote learning.

Dad, Daniel Jones, said it’s been a challenge, but they’re greatful for the gesture from the district and are looking forward to spending the holidays together.

“I feel like we’re most of the way through this hopefully and it looks like better times are coming soon,” Jones said.

Two other families of first responders were surprised with gifts as a way to say thank you from 501.