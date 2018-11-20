Local school staff raises money for Thanksgiving meals for families in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - For most students the Thanksgiving holiday is a nice break from school, but for others it means they'll go extra days without a meal.

Staff at Capital City High School in Topeka wanted to make sure that didn't happen for them.

Para-educator David Williams had the idea and worked with administrators, teachers and staff at the school to find out how many families needed help on Thanksgiving. Half of them said they could use the help.

"Our families are struggling out there and we just want to be sure we take care of them," said Williams.

Williams said he took to Facebook to solicit donations, to put together a box for 50 families. Staff at the building also pitched in to raise more than $600.

Reser's Fine Foods in Topeka also agreed to help provide some of the food for the boxes.

The school used the money to buy some of the other Thanksgiving staples including turkeys, marshmallows, rolls and even aluminum pans to cook the turkeys.

Williams said they were able to raise enough to also put together similar baskets for the Christmas holiday season.