Lowman Hill Elementary goes back to in-person school with ‘micro classrooms’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Topeka students are back in their classrooms after months of this pandemic.

But of course, this school year looks a little bit different than the usual.

“It’s just like a regular school year, but due to COVID-19, not everything is the same,” said Na’Ryah Sanders-Johnson, a 5th grader at The College Prep Academy at Lowman Hill Elementary.

Families in Topeka who wanted their students back in the classroom at Lowman Hill Elementary are back learning in what’s called a micro classroom.

“We capped all of the classes at 15 just to keep the smaller cohorts,” Principal Lauren Frederic said.

Micro classroom is just a term for a smaller group of students to ensure room for things like social distancing.

They’ve also implemented the usual coronavirus safety guidelines like mask-wearing and temperature checks.

“We have protectors on our desk like these ones and we’re like separated six feet apart still. we’re not close together,” Sanders-Johnson said.

Frederic said there are more advantages than just the extra space when it comes to the micro classrooms.

“Not only does it allow for more individualized instruction because the class sizes are smaller, but it also allows us to ensure that our students are safe here at school,” Frederic said.

And with classes meeting five days a week, busy parents can also get a bit of their normalcy back.

But regardless of the coronavirus guidelines, a fresh school year wouldn’t be the same without making some new friends.

“For being new here, you can meet tons of different people and I think that’s really good,” Sanders-Johnson said.

Frederic said about half of the families at Lowman Hill have chosen the micro classrooms and the other half is opting for virtual learning.