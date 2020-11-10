Meal program expansion helps local students during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United States Department of Agriculture is making sure no kid in America goes hungry.

The department extended its Summer Food Program until December 31, or as long as money is available.

The Summer Meal Program usually goes until the end of August and allows children ages one eighteen to eat free for 7 days a week.

“We know feeding a child and education go hand in hand,” said USD 501 nutrition specialist Chris Wagner. “If you don’t have food, then how do you expect that child to want to stay on task or learn anything when he or she has no food in their system.”

USD 501will continue the “grab and go” meal sites that they’ve been doing as part of the summer meal program, until every student is back in the classroom.