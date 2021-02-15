New electives offering to bring the outdoors to classrooms for USD 345 students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local school district is offering its students some new electives to bring the outdoors into the classroom.

The electives program at Seaman Middle School is called Outdoor Education.

It will be in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Tourism.

Students will be able to sign up for classes like hunter safety, fishing education and other outdoor activities.

Seaman Middle School’s Principal Joshua Snyder said he hopes the new classes will give students a better idea of what they’re passionate about and could potentially see themselves studying later on.

“Our goal is to provide enough options for our kids that they can find that passion, then when they transition to the high school, they have the opportunity to say, “I love this. Let me take more, let me become successful in the high school,” Snyder said. “And then, enter that post-secondary world of whatever their dreams are.”

Students at Seaman Middle School will be able to sign up for those new elective classes starting next school year.