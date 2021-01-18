Scott Dual Language Magnet teacher receives Kansas Horizon Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Haydee Martinez Bretado teaches Spanish to kindergarteners at Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School in Topeka.

Teaching children has been her dream job since she was a little girl growing up in Mexico. She said her mother, who was a teacher as well, was her inspiration.

“She took me to work with her and I remember seeing her and I just felt so proud that I thought, that’s where I want to be when I grow up,” Bretado said.

Now, two years into her teaching career, Bretado is a recipient of the Kansas Horizon Award.

She was nominated by leaders in the 501 district for her commitment to teaching her students through innovative ideas and lessons that are always changing, especially during the pandemic.

“Like right now with these two weeks, I took the time to explore new websites. That way we can have more interaction when we’re on Zoom again,” Bretado said.

And while her lesson plans are filled with ABC’s and 123’s…she hopes being a Kansas Horizon Award recipient will be an even bigger lesson for her students.

“Our school is much more than language. We embrace our culture and hopefully this makes an impact in the future and how they see each other as people,” Bretado said.