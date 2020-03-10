Seaman Middle School’s all-girls robotics team qualifies for World Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of Seaman Middle School students made school history as the first team to qualify for the robotics World Championship.

The all-girls team, called “Vextropolis,” is comprised of eighth graders Haley Mannell, Kate Eckert, Gloria Worthington and Meadow Cunningham. The four of them will travel to Louisville, Kentucky in April for the VEX Robotics World Championship.

The Vextropolis team qualified through the design category, that awards the most thorough and detailed design process during the creation of their robot. Rob Jackson, the Seaman Middle School robotics coach, said the team’s dedication to the design process helped them qualify to the world championship.

“These four girls are some of the hardest working students I have ever taught at the middle school,” said Jackson. “Starting the very first week of school, our returning members were already staying after school to start their design process. They came in for two to three hours a day, five days a week, for the entire school year.

The team will spend the next month preparing for the world competition, tweaking the design until they are satisfied with it, according to Jackson.

“The students took detailed notes and have already started planning how they are going to change their robot in the next six weeks,” said Jackson.