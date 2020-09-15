Seaman School District making online learning easier with new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local school district is making virtual learning as easy as possible for families this school year.

The Seaman School District has a program that’s dedicated entirely to students learning online. It’s called the ‘Family Choice Remote Learning Program.’

About 452 students have decided to go with the online learning program this year, which is roughly 12% of the entire district.

The program is for grades preschool-12 and has teachers who instruct for the online program only.

Students join their teachers and classmates online and learn through a combination of live videos and online lessons.

The program’s coordinator David Ralph said one of the biggest advantages of the platform is that it offers families in the district a little more freedom than traditional, in-person classes.

“If they need to complete an assignment say in the evening when mom comes home, or something along those lines, they have that flexibility built into the schedule. And then obviously the bigger piece is the comfort level of our families,” Ralph said. “We want all of our families to feel comfortable and so for some of our families who have the immune-compromised, or along those lines, they can feel a hundred percent comfortable that they’re still able to receive a Seaman education, but through the comfort level of being remote, full-time.”

Students have to give the online program a try for at least one full semester before changing to another option if it ends up not being the right fit.

Those students can still pick up lunch and participate in extracurricular activities.

For more information on the ‘Family Choice Remote Learning Program,’ click here.