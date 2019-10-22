Students, officials team up to make resources more accessible at Seaman High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students and district officials teamed up to make student resources more accessible at Seaman High School.

Before the Career and Life Planning Center was built at Seaman High School, student resources were spread throughout the school.

“I didn’t even know where the counselors were for my whole freshman year and then I moved to this side of the school and I learned that it was really this small enclosed area,” Trent Powell, a student Seaman High School, said.

Along with being hard to find, the old offices also didn’t provide much privacy.

“If someone was in my office crying and somebody walked by, because there was a hallway right in front…they would know,” Steve Alexander, a counselor at Seaman High School, said.

That is when Trent and other students helped come up with a solution.

Working with district officials, they created the Career and Life Planning Center, which houses several counselors and other student services.

The center also has shared classroom space for JAG-K and the internship students.

“We have our internship coordinator and our JAG coordinator, so I think it’s a lot better organized and I can easily find anyone that I need to at any time,” Powell said.