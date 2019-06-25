Study: Afterschool programs help kids read at grade level

According to new research, the key to making sure kids are reading at grade-level could be staying after school.

Learning to read at an early age can be a predictor of success.

Newly released data shows that after-school programs can help young students get up to speed.

The study conducted by Kansas Reading Roadmap looked at data from 9,000 students in 58 school districts during the 2017-2018.

It found that students who went to afterschool reading programs, that aligned with what kids were learning during the school day, were 26% more likely to be at grade-level when the school year ended.

They also found that for each day a student stayed after school for the reading program, they were 1.7% more likely to be reading at grade level.

Kansas Reading Roadmap is a program funded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.