Study: Afterschool programs help kids read at grade level
According to new research, the key to making sure kids are reading at grade-level could be staying after school.
Learning to read at an early age can be a predictor of success.
Newly released data shows that after-school programs can help young students get up to speed.
The study conducted by Kansas Reading Roadmap looked at data from 9,000 students in 58 school districts during the 2017-2018.
It found that students who went to afterschool reading programs, that aligned with what kids were learning during the school day, were 26% more likely to be at grade-level when the school year ended.
They also found that for each day a student stayed after school for the reading program, they were 1.7% more likely to be reading at grade level.
Kansas Reading Roadmap is a program funded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss These Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.